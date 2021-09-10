Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.