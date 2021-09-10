Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

