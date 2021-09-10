Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.70. Vertiv shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 39,138 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 846,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 150.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 658,467 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

