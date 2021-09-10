Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

