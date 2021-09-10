Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 6,431 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

