Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $217.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.67. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

