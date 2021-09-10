Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

LEN stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.