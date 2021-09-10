VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Shares of VIAO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 43,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,794. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

