Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $13.78

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $13.43. Viant Technology shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 300 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

