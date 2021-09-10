Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,893 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Matthews International worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matthews International stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

