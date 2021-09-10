Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

