Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $746.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.83. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $567.00 and a one year high of $752.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

