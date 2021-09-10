Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.