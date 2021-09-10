Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southern Copper by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Southern Copper by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

