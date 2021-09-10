Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of QAD worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in QAD by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QADA. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 264.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

