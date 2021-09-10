VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.