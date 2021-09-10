VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $73.99 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $75.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.

