VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

