VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $66.62.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
