Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

VNCE traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $8.03. 1,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542. Vince has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

