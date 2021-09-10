Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

