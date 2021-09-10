Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

