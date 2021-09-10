Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $422.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

