WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. WazirX has a market cap of $381.21 million and approximately $29.87 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00125199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00179974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,656.65 or 0.99925268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.00 or 0.07189635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00901894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

