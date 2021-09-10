WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. 30,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,477. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

