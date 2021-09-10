Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,012,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

