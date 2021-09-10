Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $17.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,158,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

