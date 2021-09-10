Wells Fargo & Company Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $65.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

