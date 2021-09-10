Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $137.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

