West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

