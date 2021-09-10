West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month High at $466.34

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $466.34 and last traded at $464.68, with a volume of 1303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.86.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

