Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 133 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,883.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,710.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,563.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

