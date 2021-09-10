Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

