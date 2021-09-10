Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.