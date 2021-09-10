Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

