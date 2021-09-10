Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $655.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,062. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.45 and a 200-day moving average of $537.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

