Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 290 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $334.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

