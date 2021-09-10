Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 130,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,564,000.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.56. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,564. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

