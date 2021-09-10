Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 390,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $73.38. 193,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,121. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

