Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $169.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.11 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

