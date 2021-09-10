Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

