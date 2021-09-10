Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

