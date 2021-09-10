Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.44. 60,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

