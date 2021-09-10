Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE WY opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

