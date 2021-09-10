Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,486 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,186. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

