William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,280,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,490 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,387 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

