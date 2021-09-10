Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00125467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00180858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,530.97 or 0.99621265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.39 or 0.07157762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00897705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

