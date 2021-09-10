WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00405603 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

