WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 20,318 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.03. 20,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,960. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

