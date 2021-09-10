WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

DLB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. 3,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,640. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

